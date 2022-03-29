Pulse Energy partners with Gentrack to deliver 'business transformation'

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 10:02

Pulse Energy, a leading energy and broadband services provider has selected Gentrack as their systems transformation partner. The partnership will drive business transformation and help Pulse Energy develop new customer experiences across their business.

The two companies have worked together since 2007 when Pulse entered the market as an energy start-up business. After completing an assessment process, Pulse selected Gentrack as the perfect partner to help them drive growth and development of their business. Spanning seven different energy brands, Pulse provides energy and broadband services to over 80,000 customers across New Zealand.

As part of the transformation, Gentrack will deploy its Gentrack Cloud Billing and Operations solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS), along with new cloud services for smart meter data, intelligent integration and business analytics and insights powered by Snowflake. These cloud-native technologies will enable Pulse to enhance their revenues through new product bundles and offers, improve cash flow with flexi-billing, and reduce cost to serve through rapid onboarding, self-service, and advanced automation. A further benefit is an expected reduction in IT costs and risk as Gentrack Cloud supports continuous delivery of new capabilities and enables the consolidation of multiple systems across Pulse’s IT ecosystem.

Kasey Pasene, General Manager of Customer Experience at Pulse Energy said,

"We’re excited to be kicking off our transformation with Gentrack - they’ve been a trusted partner for many years, and their technology capability, local expertise and cloud offering will enable us to work together to transform our customer and people experiences. The key for us is having a local partner with which we can collaborate with and continue innovating for a sustainable energy era."

Allan Sampson, General Manager New Zealand at Gentrack said,

"Pulse Energy has long been a leader in offering innovative products and services to consumers across New Zealand. We’re incredibly proud to be given the opportunity to support them in the next stage of their journey towards best-in-class customer experiences and high performing retail operations."