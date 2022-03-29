Directors appointed to Inframax Board

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 10:48

The Waitomo District Council announced today that it will be appointing new directors and a new Chairman to the Board of Directors of Inframax Construction Limited (ICL).

ICL is wholly owned by the Council with its core business being road maintenance and construction. Effective from 1 April 2022, Earl Rattray will take over the Chairman’s role following the retirement of current Chair Craig Rowlandson. Earl has been a director of the company for ten years and is an experienced company director.

Mayor John Robertson acknowledged the commitment of retiring chair Craig Rowlandson.

"Craig has been a board member since 2010 and has chaired the company since 2015. We thank him for his service and leadership," he said.

To form a Board of four, three new directors will join Earl.

Hugh Goddard will bring civil engineering skills to the Board. He is the Managing Director of Auckland based Pipeline and Civil Ltd. His experience includes time working with Fulton Hogan and Leighton Contractors.

Janie Elrick is a Chartered Accountant. She has been advising ICL on certain matters over the past two years and will bring financial and risk management skills to the Board table.

Chris Ryan has recently retired as the Chief Executive of the Waitomo District Council. He is familiar with the company and will bring his knowledge of local government contracting to the Board table.

"This should make a good team around the Board table," said John.

"We were spoilt for choice after a nationwide search for directors, with twenty-seven people expressing interest.

"The directors are all keen to contribute to the success of the company. Three are living in the Waikato. Hugh Goddard, is from Auckland. That being said, Hugh has had an association with our district, having once worked here and played for the Waitete Rugby Club."