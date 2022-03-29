Steering Group sought for new Northland Economic Development Strategy

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 12:39

Expressions of interest are being sought for Steering Group membership to guide the development of Te Åhanga Rautaki WhÄnui o Te Tai Tokerau, the Northland Regional Economic Development Strategy. The co-designed and Te Tiriti o Waitangi based strategy will be intergenerational and developed in partnership with iwi and hÄpu, communities and industry sectors alongside local and central government.

The regional economic development agency Northland Inc Chair, Nicole Anderson, says the strategy will provide a growth platform for Te Tai Tokerau which is forward thinking, sustainable and ensures shared prosperity for all. It will also build on the learnings from the Tai Tokerau Northland Economic Action Plan.

"Te Åhanga Rautaki WhÄnui o Te Tai Tokerau will address issues such as productivity, value-add opportunities for the primary sector and climate change to effect transformational change and better economic outcomes for whÄnau in our region," she added.

Iwi Chair, Harry Burkhardt says that the intention of Te Åhanga Rautaki WhÄnui o Te Tai Tokerau is to build on those notions in He Tangata, He Whenua, He Oranga that ensure everyone can see themselves in it while ensuring relationships and resources are connected to its success.

"The Steering Group will provide thought leadership to drive the priorities, actions and success of the strategy. As such, we’re looking for a wide range of representatives for our region, who have the mana, experience and influence to generate positive changes and investments for Te Tai Tokerau," he added.

The strength of the Steering Group will be their passion, their skills and their lived experiences collaborating to reflect the aspirations of our region, and those of our tupuna in He Whakaputanga me Te Tiriti o Waitangi" said Burkhardt

Expressions of interest to join the Te Åhanga Rautaki WhÄnui o Te Tai Tokerau Steering Group are now open. The application form and further information on the Strategy and the Steering Group are available at www.northlandnz.com/rautaki. Applications close 5pm, 14 April 2022.