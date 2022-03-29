Private care agency boosts pay rates for all amid aged care 'crisis'

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 13:46

Specialist aged, dementia and palliative care agency Miranda Smith Smith Homecare now pays more than the New Zealand living wage to anybody caring for its clients across the country.

The new rates came into effect this month, and founder Miranda Smith says the reaction from her close knit team of carers has been "incredibly positive" so far.

Miranda says the pressures wrought by Covid-19 settings, spiralling infections, cost of living, inflation and housing have taken a huge toll on her hardworking caregivers and it was time to reward their commitment "during the most challenging period" she can recall.

"I’ve owned this business for more than 20 years," says Miranda, "and never before have we seen such a perfect storm of crisis conditions within the sector - staffing shortages which have worsened with borders closed, rapidly rising dementia cases, increasing numbers of our elderly being discharged from hospital without confirmed care plans. "Miranda Smith Homecare is fortunate to enjoy very low staff turnover and a highly engaged workforce but even for us, it’s been extremely hard. And it’s difficult for our carers, too. They’re the ones at the coalface genuinely caring for their senior clients and putting their heart and soul into every shift. They have families to feed and cars to fill with petrol. Paying them more than the New Zealand living wage, and rewarding them for their compassion and care, was important to us."

Miranda Smith Homecare offers tailored dementia care as well as respite, palliative and aged care in people’s own homes - anything from a few hours a week to round-the-clock care. Demand for the type of care offered by Miranda Smith has soared during Covid-19, as more families and clients choose private care in the home, rather than a village or retirement home environment.

"Coupled with that is the fact that some of the government funded homecare services are being slashed or hours reduced, which - in turn - means our phone lines get busy."

And Miranda predicts that the situation is only going to worsen. "Taking dementia alone, over 100,000 Kiwis are expected to be living with one of the roughly 400 different types of this insidious disease by 2030," says Miranda, referencing an increase of 30,000 on today’s figures.-

"Around 60 percent of our current clientele have dementia, and when we first see them, many are ill-equipped for the diagnosis and the level of assistance they might need to continue living well. We know we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg - how many other hundreds of those being diagnosed with dementia, and have limited options for professional care? We don’t have enough beds in New Zealand for dementia care as it is."

Miranda says other homecare agencies need to think about ways to attract more caregivers to the sector, and paying them adequately is a good start. "Although most of our team would tell us they’re not motivated by money, but by giving back to the wonderful seniors within our community, our carers do say they are delighted to have a little bit more in their purses each week. These are tough times and rewarding our carers, who continue to support rigorous health and safety measures and infection control protocols on top of all the other responsibilities they shoulder, is vital."

-Alzheimers New Zealand