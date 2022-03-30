Strong month in February drives record number of homes consented - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 10:48

The number of new homes consented in the year ended February 2022 reached a new annual record of 49,733, up 25 percent compared with the same period in 2021, Stats NZ said today. "Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. February 2022’s record is almost 10,000 higher," building statistics manager Michael Heslop said. The February 1974 record was first broken in the year ended March 2021. There were 4,195 new homes consented in February 2022, up 34 percent compared with the same month last year and the highest ever recorded for the month of February. In the year ended February 2022, 49,733 homes were consented, comprising: 25,518 houses (51 percent of the total) 17,403 townhouses, flats, and units (35 percent) 3,910 apartments (8 percent) 2,942 retirement village units (6 percent). Auckland and Canterbury lead rise in consent numbers Five regions reached record annual numbers of new homes consented in the year ended February 2022, these were: Auckland with 20,786 (up 22 percent from year ended February 2021) Canterbury with 8,317 (up 42 percent) Wellington with 3,687 (up 24 percent) Otago with 2,449 (up 27 percent) Northland with 1,525 (up 46 percent). "When population size is taken into account, the region with the most new homes consented in the year ended February 2022, was Canterbury with 12.8 new homes per 1,000 residents," Mr Heslop said. "Next was Auckland with 12.1, Waikato with 10.1, and Otago with 9.9." These regional figures compared with 9.7 new homes consented per 1,000 residents across New Zealand in the year ended February 2022, up from 7.8 in the year ended February 2021. The record number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 13.4 in the year ended December 1973. Seasonally adjusted number of new homes The seasonally adjusted number of new homes consented in February 2022 rose 10.5 percent, compared with January 2022. This follows a seasonally adjusted fall of 8.7 percent in January 2022, and a seasonally adjusted rise of 0.6 percent in December 2021. The number of homes consented can fluctuate from month to month due to large apartment and townhouse projects. The seasonally adjusted number of new stand-alone houses consented, which excludes the more volatile categories rose 3.5 percent in February 2022, following a 0.1 percent fall in January 2022.