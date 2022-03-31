Rapid antigen tests the latest COVID-related product to see a surge in imports - Stats NZ

|
A large rise in the value of imports of diagnostic reagents, including rapid antigen tests (RATs), is the latest in a series of changes in import patterns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stats NZ said today.
Between January 2020 and February 2022 imports of commodities including vaccines and other blood components, diagnostic reagents, textiles (includes facemasks), soaps, non-soap cleansers, plastic articles (includes facemasks), and toilet paper peaked significantly above their 2019 values.
In February 2022 imports of diagnostic reagents, including COVID-19 RATs, reached $100 million, more than seven times the value of the highest 2019 month.
Imports of vaccines and other blood components reached $122 million in October 2021, a 171 percent increase above the highest month in 2019.
Textile facemask imports reached $90 million in May 2020, almost 10 times the value of the highest month seen in 2019.
"Recent months have seen a large increase in supply of RATs and vaccines, to help fight this virus," international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.
"These are the latest in a series of jumps in imports directly attributable to COVID-19, reflecting both practical necessities and social trends."
In mid-2020 several commodities saw similar large increases, albeit from a smaller base, including plastic articles (includes facemasks), soaps, non-soap cleansers, toilet paper, and sanitiser.
In May 2020 imports outpaced any month in 2019 for the following commodities:
plastic article imports, including facemasks - $41 million (up 33 percent on the highest month in 2019) non-soap cleansers - $28 million (up 46 percent on the highest month in 2019) soap imports - $21 million (up 147 percent on the highest month in 2019) sanitisers - $7.8 million (up 448 percent on the highest month in 2019).
In June 2020 imports of toilet paper reached $15 million, a 50 percent increase above the highest month of imports seen in 2019.
