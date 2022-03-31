New Drive Electric website launch

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 11:30

We invite you to attend the public launch of our game-changing website to support EV uptake, with Minister of Transport Hon. Michael Wood as keynote speaker.

Thank you to those who have already registered; we are excited to share this next phase of Drive Electric with you!

We have built this website to become the go-to resource on electric vehicles in New Zealand. We hope you will join us for the reveal of this valuable new platform that will support your efforts to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles across all transport sectors.

Thank you to our partners, EECA, for their support of this project.

EVENT DETAILS

This webinar event will be hosted by key board members from Drive Electric, and we are pleased to welcome Transport Minister Hon. Michael Wood and Andrew Caseley, CEO of EECA, to support the launch.

Time: 11.30am - 12.30pm Date: Thursday 31st March Event Details: Links to be shared with REGISTERED attendees prior to the event