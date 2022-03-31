Law firms not immune to the great resignation

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 18:38

Recognising and rewarding the talent in your teams is key to helping law firms avoid falling subject to the great resignation - according to the partnership chair for long-established firm Parry Field Lawyers.

Overall staff numbers have more than doubled over the past year and Parry Field has just announced the appointment of three new partners, all promoted from Senior Associate roles.

Judith Bullin, Joseph Morris and Alex Summerlee move into their partnership roles effective Friday 1 April.

Partnership Chair, Kris Morrison, says all are exceptional lawyers who are experts in their respective fields of law. "We are extremely proud to welcome this group to the partnership. They embody the qualities that our clients expect from Parry Field or any lawyers for that matter - superb legal ability, dedication to client service, integrity and commitment to community."

Mr Morrison said the new partners have been an important part of the firm’s success and recognising this early through advancement in the firm is a definite factor in motivating professionals and rewarding dedication.

Commercial and property specialist, Judith Bullin, first joined Parry Field in 2014. "Originally I got into law because I wanted to help people and it’s a real honour and privilege to get to this point." Judith said. "I’ve been grateful to Parry Field for supporting my professional growth and for its support of me personally as I’ve become a parent to two children over the years. The partners have continued to invest in me and it’s that kind of culture that is appreciated."

Another of the new partners, Alex Summerlee, has been with the business since 2015 and says he’s especially excited to be joining the partnership because of all it stands for and represents.

"From my first days at Parry Field I’ve been the beneficiary of supervisors, of partners and of colleagues who have been just interested in my growth as a person, as my development as a lawyer. That’s not a given in a workplace." Mr Summerlee specialises in civil litigation and dispute resolution with experience resolving complex legal issues for clients both in and outside of the Courts.

Parry Field Lawyer’s third new partner, Joseph Morris, manages the firm’s West Coast office assisting clients with diverse services from commercial property and conveyancing to farm sales, succession planning and asset protection. With Parry Field since 2009, he says one of the benefits of the firm or any good employers is that team environment and support.

"The partners and supervisors have been great to work with, and have almost been mentors. I can talk with them about different things in life, from being a dad to spiritual things and they’ve been willing to sit down and share their wisdom and that makes a difference."

About Parry Field Lawyers:

Legal specialists, Parry Field Lawyers, provides clients with innovative and practical solutions in property, commercial, employment and business law as well as disputes resolution, charity, social enterprises, estates and immigration law. Established in 1948 the firm now operates nationally with teams based in three locations - Christchurch, Rolleston and Hokitika.

Parryfield.com https://www.parryfield.com/introducing-our-new-partners/