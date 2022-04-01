Sharrock takes up NZTR CEO role - NZTR

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 14:34

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing’s new Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Sharrock, officially takes up his role on Monday, 4 April.

The NZTR Board announced Sharrock’s appointment in February when Chairman Cameron George stated the Board recognised Sharrock’s proven track record in outstanding leadership, industry knowledge and relationships.

"We have confidence in Bruce’s ability to continue the momentum already underway and take NZTR into new territory," George said. "His understanding of the priorities our industry faces, and the actions required to create a sustainable future for thoroughbred racing will be critical as we continue to deliver our strategic objectives."

Previously NZTR’s COO, Sharrock has also held a seat on the NZTR Board and is now looking forward to the next step.

"I am extremely proud and excited to take this opportunity to lead the industry into the future," he said.

Exiting CEO Bernard Saundry will be on hand until June. Saundry will support Sharrock through a transitional period, while also ensuring the completion and implementation of some key industry initiatives before he leaves.

"Bernard’s commitment and energy to his role over the last five years has been greatly appreciated and, on behalf of the industry, I would like to thank him. He has made an important contribution during his time as CEO and his wealth of knowledge has enabled us to move forward in a positive direction," George said.