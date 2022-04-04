'Hearts full' at Hohepa as cheeses 'scoop gold'

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 10:40

The team at HÅhepa Hawke’s Bay is celebrating winning a raft of medals, including two golds for its artisan Vintage and Danbo cheeses, at the prestigious NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2022.

Medal winners for the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards 2022 were named on Monday 4th April 2022 with HÅhepa picking up a total of six gongs - a testament to the exceptional quality of the cheeses being crafted by this very special producer. The Awards Gala Dinner will be held in Hamilton on Thursday 5 May 2022.

HÅhepa is a not-for-profit organisation that supports people with intellectual disability throughout Aotearoa, New Zealand. Its vision is ‘Every life fully lived’.

Founded in 1956, HÅhepa also owns and manages New Zealand’s oldest commercially certified biodynamic farm in Hawke’s Bay, spanning 55 acres and grazing 50 cows. There the people HÅhepa supports work on the farm tending to the cows, and within the cheesemaking team, creating delicious award-winning organic cheeses and yoghurt from the highest quality biodynamic milk.

General Manager for HÅhepa, Santiago De Marco, says it’s wonderful to share news of the wins - including three silvers for the Aged Danbo, Fenugreek and Herb Quark and a bronze for the HÅhepa Mozzarella - with the hardworking team.

"The people we support are at the centre of everything we do, working and living in the community, farming, bottling, packaging and selling our organic produce," says Santiago. "They are brilliant at their work and feel the joy of engagement and achievement. It creates a real sense of purpose and self-belief."

Currently, HÅhepa supports 180 people in the Hawkes Bay and employs 600 staff across its sites, which include a school, residential home and market garden and many social enterprises, including a native plant nursery.

"Everyone at HÅhepa has something to offer," Santiago continues. "The people who work so diligently to produce our dairy products, which now includes fresh farm milk, are truly passionate about their roles within our community. Jobs are tailored to meet their interests and skill level and it’s wonderful to watch everyone flourish."

Sustainability is a cornerstone value at HÅhepa. HÅhepa milk is sold in returnable and reusable glass bottles, and the majority of its cheeses now come in compostable packaging. Meanwhile, the milk to make HÅhepa dairy products doesn’t have far to travel - it’s simply pumped through from the milking shed next door.

The people of HÅhepa learn by example, with artisan cheesemakers employed to teach and guide the cheesery team. "Those we support enjoy being involved so closely in every step."

Santiago says there’s an enormous sense of pride in the weekend’s wins, at every level of the organisation. "It’s a huge moment for us to be recognised among some of the biggest names in New Zealand cheese at these awards, and the excitement we’re feeling today is immense."

Award-winning HÅhepa cheeses can be found at selected stores throughout the North Island. See www.hohepahawkesbay.com/hohepa-cheese for HÅhepa’s retail partners.