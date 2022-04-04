Tim Dangen takes out Northern FMG Young Farmer Of The Year title

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 12:49

Tim Dangen, 29, has secured himself the final spot at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final for Season 54.

Tim, a beef farmer and calf rearer in Muriwai, was announced as the winner of the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday night after a full day of challenges.

Following closely in the runner-up position was Lisa Kendall and in third place, Sam Waugh, both members of Franklin Young Farmers.

The Northern Regional Final Organising Committee, led by Auckland Young Farmer Louise Ford, put on an outstanding day, challenging Contestants to a range of tasks ensuring to test their ability and knowledge of the food and fibre sector.

Tim was rapt to take the win after putting in a lot of preparation in the lead-up to the event.

"It’s always bugged me a bit coming second in the previous three Regional Finals," he laughed. "It’s nice to go one better and the hard work has paid off."

In the lead-up to the Grand Final in July, Tim said he will be calling on his support networks to help him prepare, including fellow Grand Finalist and brother-in-law, Chris Poole, who took out the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year at the beginning of March.

"It will be a bit of fun, we will try and lean on each other’s strengths and help each other out," Tim said.

Upon receiving the award at the evening show, Tim, an Auckland Young Farmers member, was extremely appreciative of the volunteers and committees behind the scenes.

"A huge thanks to the team of sponsors that make it all happen, without you the Contest can’t happen, and it’s such a vital part of the primary industries. It’s great to be out doing something like this with a bunch of great people!" he said.

The contest is based on four pillars - agri-skills, agri-business, agri-sports and agri-knowledge.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series would not be possible without support from its family of sponsors FMG, Ravensdown, Worksafe, MPI, Environmental Protection Authority, Honda, STIHL, Massey University, Lincoln University, New Holland and PTS Logistics.

Statement from New Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith:

"The stakes for 2022 were incredibly high being the third contest season impacted by the global pandemic.

Entries for FMG Young Farmer of the Year were up 30% this year despite the uncertainty of COVID which is credit to all our amazing volunteers, members, sponsors and staff who put this contest together.

My gratitude for everyone's efforts extends beyond words and I am really proud to see how everyone has worked together to deliver another season, to pivot and adapt to new challenges including the red-light framework.

The calibre of competitors at each Regional Final is the highest I have seen it and is an extraordinary showcase of the skills and knowledge needed to be involved in the primary industries in this day and age.

Our competitors represent the full diversity of the primary industries and the array of opportunities available and goes to show that New Zealand Young Farmers' members really are the best and brightest."