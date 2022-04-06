New Creative Top Gun - Pead

Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 17:46

Independent full-service communications agency frontrunner, Pead, has a new creative top gun - the award-winning Genevieve Chunn as Head of Creative.

Most recently the Creative Director for TVNZ, Gen was responsible for the creative vision for TVNZ OnDemand and HEIHEI kids’ platform.

She has more than 15 years’ experience across leading advertising agencies such as YoungShand, DDB, and Ogilvy, working across big names such as Nestlé, Vodafone, TAB, Smirnoff, Wither Hills, Trilogy, and Vogel’s.

"I had my eye on Pead for a while, so it was an absolute ‘yes!’ when the opportunity to be a ‘Peadie’ came knocking. With fantastic clients, a top-notch team around me, loads of vision and inspiring female leadership it’s been a great start to 2022, and I’m excited about defining the future of PR through creative work."

The role works collaboratively across the wider agency, ensuring cohesive integrated strategy for Pead’s consumer and corporate clients across technology, automotive, healthcare, beauty and wellness, and food and beverage sectors.

"Our creative team is an integral and growing part of the agency. Gen has impressive credentials, with her experience spanning all the sectors our teams work in. Her similar understanding of the media space with TVNZ is a further asset to us," says Anna Farrera, Partner at Pead.

"Gen’s wasted no time showing us the calibre of her thinking and together we’re focused on expanding our creative capabilities further this year, and building on the industry-leading work from our consulting teams and digital marketing division."

Gen has hit the ground running at Pead, working on campaigns for Villa Maria, PUMA, Anchor, and Best Foods.