Maori authorities show resilience despite COVID-19 impacts - Stats NZ

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 11:45

Sales by Maori authorities grew over the past two years, despite COVID-19 restrictions and impacts, Stats NZ said today. The role of Maori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by Maori. In the December 2021 quarter, 1,458 Maori authorities and related businesses were in the Tatauranga umanga Māori population. Total sales by Maori authority businesses rose in every quarter of 2020 and 2021 when compared with the same quarter of the previous year Around a quarter of Maori authorities are in the primary and goods-producing industries. Sales in these industries remained high over the last two years, as many of these businesses are essential and remained open throughout the lockdowns and restrictions caused by COVID-19. "Growth in the primary and goods-producing industries is reflected in goods being exported, which are dominated by commodities like dairy and seafood," Maori business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba said. Milk powder, butter, and cheese made up 39 percent of total exports by Maori authorities in the December 2021 quarter. Many services industries also remained resilient throughout the past two years. Sales in the health care and social assistance industry doubled in the December 2021 quarter, compared with the same quarter two years previously, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the same period, filled jobs also increased, up 25 percent, and total earnings by employees were up by 48 percent. "The growth in health care and social assistance is partly due to the involvement of Maori authorities in COVID-19 prevention measures, such as the vaccine rollout," Ms Duoba said. "Social services have also been more important during these times of increased stress and change for New Zealanders." Sales in the rental, hiring, and real estate industry also greatly increased throughout 2020 and 2021, reaching a peak of $105 million in the June 2021 quarter. Similarly, total earnings by employees in this industry rose over the past two years. Earnings were up 47.5 percent ($3 million) between the December 2020 quarter and December 2021 quarter. A significant proportion of revenue for Maori authorities in this industry is from the rental and leasing of non-residential properties. The arts, recreation, and other services industry was negatively affected by COVID-19 throughout 2020 with decreases in sales and filled jobs in every quarter. However, the industry began to recover in 2021, with filled jobs increasing by 43 percent and sales by 51 percent between the December 2020 and December 2021 quarters. This is the first quarterly release of Maori business statistics data from Stats NZ and we would love your feedback on it. If you want to give your thoughts on this release, please get in touch with Geraldine Duoba at geraldine.duoba@stats.govt.nz.