Going global increasingly important to Kiwi realtors - Century 21

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 12:58

With expats returning and borders re-opening, owning a real estate business that’s part of a global network is increasingly appealing and important," says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

"With the world reopening for business, having an office anywhere in New Zealand that showcases service excellence and international reach is a compelling proposition," he says.

Mr Kearins says there’s significant potential to open more franchised offices throughout the country and that’s the aim. Century 21 is the largest real estate company in Asia-Pacific, a hugely recognisable brand, with the most technology-savvy agents, and best training and systems to deliver for clients.

"All our offices exude unbeatable service and success when it comes to real estate sales and property management. Only recently, two of our South Auckland offices made it onto the list of Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia. We work like a family and our clients appreciate that," he says.

Despite the Government’s 2018 foreign ownership ban, there remain plenty of opportunities for non-resident overseas buyers to purchase the likes of off-the-plan apartments in large developments. Many foreign investors, he says, view New Zealand as a safe bet post-pandemic.

"Let’s not forget that New Zealand is now globally recognised for its good management of Covid and likewise our real estate market is seen as a safe haven for investors.

"Since Covid, we’ve seen increasing searches of our local listings via Century 21’s global website which can be translated into 19 different languages," says Mr Kearins.

Another attraction to Century 21 franchise ownership is the fact there remain many untapped locations. The company is now on a recruitment drive, promoting opportunities in Hamilton, Tauranga, and the North Shore of Auckland.

"There are some great opportunities out there. With the red-hot heat coming off the market, now is the time to set up shop. We’re actively seeking proven real estate business owners and high-performing salespeople keen to take their careers to the next level," he says.

The Century 21 leader says the company’s newest office in Northland’s Dargaville has enjoyed a great start, with opportunities for other operators to either establish a start-up office or rebrand their existing real estate agency.

Further, the support and offering from Century 21 Financial strengthens the company’s proposition in the New Zealand real estate marketplace. Managing Director Julius Capilitan can deliver competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility than traditional banks.

"Century 21’s global reach also means we have access to the latest learnings, technology, and real estate developments. That’s great for new franchise owners and agents, but even better for our property buyers and sellers," says Tim Kearins.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming a part of Century 21’s global network, visit www.c21.co.nz/joining-century-21 or contact tim.kearins@century21.co.nz www.century21.co.nz