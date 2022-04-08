Kiwis’ love affair with air fryers just got tastier with Maggi - Nestle

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 13:32

Family favourite Maggi is helping Kiwis get the best out of their air fryers with the launch of its first Air Fryer Seasoned Coating Range.

The four seasoned coatings are a delicious blend, with natural herbs and spices, specially created to flavour your favourite proteins and vegetables for the air fryer - Crunchy Southern Style, Crispy Japanese Style, Herbed French Style Roast, and Crunchy Three Cheese and Garlic.

Home cooks have been increasingly searching for ways to recreate their favourite meals at home over the last few years - including chicken katsu curry (up 300%) and southern fried chicken (5,000% increase) [i]. This new Maggi range will help New Zealanders to conveniently cook it themselves at home.

The Maggi Air Fryer Seasoned Coating Range has been created to deliver that all-important crunch and flavour, elevating dishes from good to great! That’s welcome news for the more than 44% of New Zealand households that own an air fryer [ii].

The Crunchy Southern Style seasoning has paprika and garlic notes, perfect for chicken or grilled corn. The Herbed French Style Roast with rosemary, garlic and thyme gives flavour to potato wedges, lamb or chicken, while the Crispy Japanese Style with soy, ginger and garlic is delicious with green vegetables and pork. Lastly, the Crunchy Three Cheese and Garlic coating boasts cheddar and basil flavours to transform fish.

Nestlé Head of Marketing New Zealand, Fern Castellanos said, "Maggi has been a true friend to Kiwi home cooks for over 70 years. With the rise in popularity of air fryers, the new Maggi Seasoned Coating Range offers enhanced flavour and texture in a convenient and popular Kiwi cooking style."

"We encourage Kiwis to try the new Maggi range, exploring the endless possibilities of cooking at home with the air fryer. It’ll be sure to jazz up the weekly mealtime repertoire."