New ASB Director and 'Future Director' appointments

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 10:16

ASB is pleased to announce that Victoria (Vic) Crone will join the Board of ASB Bank Limited with effect from 12 April 2022. ASB will also host Merewaakana (Mere) Kingi as an observer on the Board under the Institute of Directors’ Future Director programme.

Ms Crone joins ASB with considerable governance and executive experience across the public, private and social enterprise sectors. Her previous experience includes executive leadership in the telecommunication, fintech, and innovation industries.

Ms Kingi has worked in the corporate and MÄori sectors for financial services and corporate organisations. Ms Kingi is a chartered accountant and a former New Zealand representative in Women’s Rugby and Touch Rugby.

ASB Chair Dame Therese Walsh said, "We are delighted to welcome Vic and Mere to the Board.

"Vic brings depth of skills to deliver next generation experiences for customers, technology and innovation, new business ventures, and strategy. Her experience in organisations focused on using and making data available to improve society is closely aligned to ASB’s purpose of accelerating financial progress for all New Zealanders.

"Mere brings strong corporate experience and a high-performance background. We’re delighted to be part of the Future Directors programme and look forward to her bringing fresh perspectives."