Southern Cross Pet Insurance launches VIS

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 10:31

New Zealand pets will soon be seen in all the right places after dark, as Southern Cross Pet Insurance (SCPI) collaborates with international designer Matthew Adams Dolan on an exclusive range of high-fashion hi-vis dog vests.

‘VIS - The Road Safety Collection’ comprises eight couture hi-vis pieces including stylish reflective vests, sweaters and bandanas, created to support SCPI’s Live Your Pet Life campaign; a project designed to help New Zealand’s pets live happier and healthier lives, for longer.

Dolan first shot to fashion fame when global superstar Rihanna modelled one of his signature oversized jackets. She loved it so much, she requested more. He’s since gone on to dress the likes of Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid, so his unique range for New Zealand’s furry fashionistas means lucky recipients will be more than ready for the ‘dogwalk’.

Dolan says he was thrilled to create the collection on behalf of New Zealand’s dogs. "As a dog-lover and owner of Maisie, I was delighted to receive such an exciting brief. To save lives and be fashionable with it, I’ve been on an amazing journey working with the Southern Cross team to highlight road safety issues for pets and make products which can be integrated so easily into everyday situations.

"While some owners will love the full couture look, others will appreciate the simplicity of a reflective bandana which can be worn regardless of the type of leash or harness they use when walking their pup after dark. To be safe, we just need our furbabies to be seen, but by all means let’s make them look good too. Our next step may be better looking road-safety gear for humans!"

Anthony McPhail, GM Southern Cross Pet Insurance says, "We’d much rather help prevent beloved pets needing care with top-notch protective gear, than have to treat a painful injury. I’m excited to see how Aotearoa responds to the VIS Collection. The hi-vis fashion collection helps highlight the ways in which owners can ensure their pets’ wellbeing, including being careful while out walking at night.

"We wanted a fun way to show pet owners how important it is to keep our beloved pups safe while they’re out for their walk, especially as we head into the shorter days and colder weather."

"So, we were thrilled when Matthew Adams Dolan agreed to design this range of hi-vis wear. Some very lucky, and very safe, pooches are certainly going to be turning heads on their evening walks this winter."

SCPI customers will have a chance to win one of five exclusive VIS items, while one dog owner will also have the very special opportunity to win a bespoke piece for their pooch via a Trade Me auction. Profits from that auction will be donated to SCPI’s charity partner, Pet Refuge. Other pet owners will also be in to win one of many special Matthew Adams Dolan-designed VIS pet bandanas.

SCPI’s Live Your Pet Life campaign aims to ultimately raise the average life expectancy of New Zealand’s cats and dogs. SCPI received 186 claims for pets injured by vehicles last year, with a relatively even split between cats and dogs needing treatment.

Mr McPhail said Southern Cross Pet Insurance is pleased to continue its support of Pet Refuge through proceeds from the special Trade Me auction.

"Pet Refuge is all about keeping animals affected by domestic violence safe and we know the money raised through this venture will help them carry on that important work."

The Trade Me auction for a bespoke piece from The Road Safety Collection will be live in early May. For more details about the collection and how to go in the draw to win a dog vest, sweater or bandana, go to southerncrosspet.co.nz/VIS.