Accommodation Association announces new partnership to help rebuild industry

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 11:37

The Accommodation Association is partnering with Fastrack Digital’s leading New Zealand hotel and accommodation event, Maximum Occupancy to help rebuild the industry.

Julie White, Chief Executive of Hospitality NZ, of which the Accommodation Association is a part, says the association is joining with the organisers of the Maximum Occupancy Conference when it returns in July after a two-year hiatus.

"This partnership with conference organisers Fastrack Digital is built on the foundation of our kaupapa - to champion the accommodation industry within New Zealand.

"We want to deliver a greater experience where all accommodation operators - from hotels to motels, large operators, to owner operators - can learn more and connect more.

"Post-Covid, rebuilding the future is all about our people and creating partnerships, and Maximum Occupancy will play a big part in building enduring industry partnerships. Industry led solutions that connect locally built on solutions with iwis and communities as we work towards wellbeing and recovery.

"With Maximum Occupancy being an international conference, Fastrack Digital brings thought leadership and insights from across Asia Pacific that New Zealand businesses will be able to tap into.

"The partnership will bring together the hotel and accommodation industry's most influential owners, operators, CEOs, investors, and suppliers to promote, inspire, and help guide the industry into the future."

Maximum Occupancy will be held in Auckland on 26 and 27 July at Aotea - Te PokapÅ« | Aotea Centre.

Garrick Loft, the General Manager of Fastrack Digital New Zealand, says they are excited about the partnership.

"Together we are embracing the alignment of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), manaakitanga (hospitality), and providing a platform for whanaungatanga (sense of belonging) for the industry.

"With industry experts from New Zealand, Australia and Asia locked in for the conference, the focus of the two days will be to support and inspire the recovery of the industry.

"After the most difficult two years in our industry’s history, the coming together of Maximum Occupancy and the Accommodation Association is the perfect partnership to help strengthen and guide the industry towards the new normal.

"This is a must-attend event for anyone in the industry wanting to reconnect with their industry peers, stay on top of trends, learn from the best of the best, and be inspired to find a pathway forward."