Card spending increases in March - Stats NZ

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 11:45

New Zealanders spent $124 million (1.6 percent) more in March 2022 compared to February 2022, Stats NZ said today.

Seasonally adjusted card spending on non-retail industries, up $223 million (14.5 percent) from the previous month, drove this increase. Non-retail industries include travel agencies and tour arrangement services, health and pharmaceuticals, wholesaling, and other industries.

"The increase coincided with announcements about the upcoming easing of restrictions on international travel," business performance statistics manager Ricky Ho said.

The amount spent via credit and debit card transactions on vehicles, excluding fuel, rose by $5 million (2.7 percent) in the past month.

Seasonally adjusted spending on consumables, apparel and fuel fell from last month, down 3.3 percent, 6.9 percent and, 0.1 percent respectively. For the second consecutive month, total retail spending declined, down $77 million (1.3 percent).

"The consumables spending category, which includes groceries and liquor, dropped for the second month in a row," Mr Ho said.

"The decrease in fuel spending coincided with a reduction in fuel excise duty during the month."

In actual terms, in March 2022, Kiwis spent $27 million (0.5 percent) less in retail than in the same period last year.

Year-on-year card spending in the hospitality sector fell $149 million (14.3 percent) compared with March 2021.

"Omicron continues to have an influence on people’s decision to eat out or travel domestically" Mr Ho said.

March quarterly sales increase

Seasonally adjusted card spending in retail industries went up $317 million (1.9 percent) while the total spend increased by $629 million (2.9 percent) from the December 2021 quarter.

The largest increase was seen in the services sector, with $57 million (6.6 percent) more spent than in the December 2021 quarter. The services sector includes repair and maintenance, personal care, funeral, and other personal services.

"The data shows us that the March quarter is the second quarter in row to see a decrease in groceries and liquor spending," Mr Ho said.