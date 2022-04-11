Young NZ energy professionals on the world stage - BusinessNZ

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 14:03

The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) congratulates New Zealand’s successful appointees to the World Energy Council (WEC) future energy leaders’ programme ( FEL-100).

Emily Hilton ( Hiringa Energy) and Mark Todoroff ( Tesla Asia Pacific) have been named as New Zealand representatives of the FEL-100, a group of 100 talented young energy leaders from across the world coming together to shape the global energy agenda.

Hilton says she is delighted to be selected as one of New Zealand’s representatives on the programme.

"The opportunity to connect and work with other Future Energy Leaders from around the world to progress the energy transition is incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get started."

Todoroff is also keen to start sharing and learning with his fellow representatives. "I’m honoured to represent New Zealand in the FEL-100 programme where a main focus will be to address the urgent need to humanise energy.

"I’m excited to collaborate with other Future Energy Leaders to share what we’re doing here in New Zealand and also bring back great ideas from abroad," he says.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says as members of the Young Energy Professionals Network (YEPN), both Hilton and Todoroff are well suited to the task.

"The YEPN was founded by BEC to foster leadership development opportunities and up-skill members through knowledge sharing and collaboration. Both appointments are in line with these core principles."

Schirr says FEL-100 hosts a new generation of leaders to develop skills and expertise in an international environment, benefiting all member countries.

"The programme gives young professionals a stage to share locally produced ideas with the rest of the world and brings the best global thinking to New Zealand."