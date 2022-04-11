New partnership to improve safety outcomes for Maori businesses

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 14:32

A strategic partnership between MÄori professional services organisation, HTK Group, and renowned work health and safety company, Safe365, has been formed to support a mutual goal to improve safety outcomes across MÄori business.

The organisations aim to ensure MÄori businesses are enacting first class health, safety and technology adoption processes.

"What makes a business is its people, and all business owners must understand their obligation as kaitiaki to ensure each employee returns home at the end of the day," says Team Lead and Senior Business Advisor of HTK Group, Peter Burgess.

"Our partnership with Safe365 is a no-brainer," says Renata Hakiwai, Managing Director of HTK Group.

"Both organisations are driven to uphold the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi: partnership, protection and participation. We are striving to ensure all businesses, especially MÄori businesses, have access to first class health and safety protocols and technology, whilst prioritising the protection of the health and wellbeing of their employees."

Co-Founder and Director of Safe365, Mark Kidd, says the partnership will unlock access to Safe365’s international award winning safety system to one of the fastest growing parts of the economy, as well as supporting Safe365’s own social enterprise goals.

"Even though the MÄori economy is growing at phenomenal speed, we can’t afford to see slippage in safety outcomes and performance," says Mr Kidd.

"This partnership is a way for Safe365 to meaningfully support MÄori businesses through access to our state of the art safety ecosystem. We want to assist the modern day director who values people and the planet, alongside a profitable and sustainable business, with safety as a cornerstone of great business practice."

In quarter three of this year, HTK Group and Safe365 will be launching a new, compliance focused, health and safety accelerator programme, which will be open to all businesses. Businesses interested in the accelerator can register their interest here. More information about the organisations can be found at www.htkltd.co.nz and www.safe365global.com.