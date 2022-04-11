Intel appoints Alexis Crowell as managing director for New Zealand

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 15:38

Intel Appoints Alexis Crowell as Asia Territory Leader

AUCKLAND via SINGAPORE, April 11, 2022 - Intel Corporation has appointed Alexis Crowell as Managing Director for the Asia Territory, which includes New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Alexis is also a Vice President in Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

Based in Singapore, Crowell will look to build on Intel’s strong foundation in the region, by helping customers in their digital transformation journey and amongst other initiatives, pushing for deeper engagements with the local developer ecosystem. She will report to Steve Long, General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, and Corporate Vice President in Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

Prior to this, Crowell was a Marketing and Solutions leader with the Intel Global Sales team collaborating with Microsoft to help drive Windows and Azure consumption along with Intel relevance with customers. She has a deep software background - having worked in Open Source and managed cloud and OS engineering at some of Intel’s biggest customers.

"As Intel transforms as a company and enters into new businesses, I feel very excited to be playing a part in offering our customers here the depth and breadth of capabilities that only Intel can offer," said Crowell. "I look forward to joining the Intel leadership team to help create more value and opportunities for our customers and partners in the region."

Crowell joined Intel in 2005 and has held product marketing roles across Intel’s AI and IOT businesses. She has significant international experience with Intel in both Europe and Latin America, successfully launching five development sites there in collaboration with the local governments. Crowell holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, and a bachelor’s degree in International Business from Ohio Northern University.