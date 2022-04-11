Retro revellers rejoice! Kiwi Lager returns

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 15:58

11 April 2022: Beer enthusiasts are set to be in retro-heaven with today’s announcement that Kiwi Lager, a beer which was wildly popular in the eighties, will be returning to shelves around New Zealand for the first time in decades.

Kiwis will now be able to get their hands on the iconic New Zealand brand which was once famous for its delicious simplicity and Kiwi authenticity. Sporting the original retro logo and the famous green and gold cans, Kiwi Lager is a full flavoured, crisp lager that offers drinkers a touch of refreshing nostalgia and the opportunity to hark back to simpler times.

Sam Forrest, Senior Marketing Manager of Domestic Brands at DB Breweries, says, "Back in the day, there was one beer that really stood for Kiwi-ness. The classic Kiwi Lager. It has been a crazy few years and in the midst of it all we think our fine nation deserves its own Kiwi beer. We think the time is right for a return to greatness, so on a whim, we've dusted off this classic brew that was without a doubt one of the world’s greatest lagers in its heyday."

"We think our great nation’s signature beer, Kiwi Lager, will be equally at home amongst the modern fashion-mullets sported by the latest generation of nostalgia-core beer drinkers, as well as in the cherished man-cave-dwellings of those old enough to remember Kiwi Lager the first time around."

Format: Kiwi Lager 330ml Can x 15 pack

RRP: $19.99