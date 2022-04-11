FCM announces inaugural Th!nk Event

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 16:56

11 April 2022 - Leading travel management company FCM is inviting industry colleagues to join the inaugural Th!nk event - a first-of-its-kind hybrid forum taking place globally across two days (10 and 11 May 2022).

Positioned as the antidote to the typical industry conference, Th!nk promises to apply a different lens to the big topics shaping the future of business travel through lively debate and interactive discussion.

An original and thought-provoking programme of carefully curated exclusive content will be co-hosted by top-notch guests from around the world. And to accommodate different time zones, live components will anchor the event and will be broadcast over a period of 24 hours.

"Over the past two years, the global travel landscape has irrevocably changed and so have the challenges our industry is facing too," said FCM Global Managing Director Marcus Eklund.

"It’s time to adjust the dialogue to what’s resonating with our customers, the buyer community and industry colleagues, and collectively address the big issues now with a nod to the future. Th!nk will be compulsory attendance for anyone involved in the business of travel wherever they are."

According to FCM New Zealand General Manager, Keeley Alton the timing of the event couldn’t be better for the New Zealand market as the nation slowly, but steadily gets back to corporate travel.

"We have a job to do in building traveller confidence in this new pandemic-era. The Th!nk event will provide our market with an insight into global thinking and where New Zealand will soon also be headed. Additionally, we will have our own Australia and New Zealand content," said Alton.

FCM has assembled an exciting line-up of pioneering business leaders, innovators, and disruptors from inside and outside the industry to address wide-ranging themes, such as the role of tech in travel innovation, understanding what the Metaverse means for the industry, and much more.

FCM’s Consulting arm will unpack insights and data garnered from the company’s global operations, while industry body GBTA will share its latest research findings through a series of exclusive sessions.

Intended to be highly participatory, Th!nk will incorporate a number of opportunities via the event website to facilitate and encourage attendee involvement and comment.

Th!nk is both global and local too. As a worldwide business with a formidable presence that stretches over 100 countries, FCM has tapped into decades of industry expertise, strong partner relationships and deep knowledge to develop region-specific segments from across EMEA, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand that reflect topics resonating in these markets.

While in keeping with FCM’s business approach, flexibility is key - with attendees able to tune in wherever they are in the world at a time that suits them. In addition to the live broadcast elements, access to 24 hours of content will be available on the Th!nk event website for a limited time to view on-demand.

For more programme details and to book your FREE place at Th!nk, register now: FCM Th!nk - https://www.fcm-events.com/event/554ec70d-97c5-4888-9c9b-7fbfb927eed0/summary