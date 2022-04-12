Warning for customers of former cryptocurrency exchange, AlphaEx - IDCARE

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 10:52

Customers of the former cryptocurrency exchange, AlphaEx, are encouraged to take urgent measures to protect their identity following the publication of over 5,000 driver license, passport, proof of age and national identity card images.

IDCARE, a national community support service for victims of identity theft, cybercrime and scams, detected the breach and has identified 232 impacted Australians and 24 impacted New Zealanders. Attempts to contact affected individuals directly has not been successful.

If you were a customer of AlphaEx, you are urged to contact IDCARE immediately to see if you have been affected. You may book a confidential engagement with an IDCARE Case Manager by completing a Get Help for Individuals form at idcare.org or by calling 1800 595 160 (Aust) or 0800 121 068 (NZ) during business hours.

This event poses a serious risk to the identities of any involved. Due to the nature of the identity documents discovered, we urge anyone who had any dealings with AlphaEx to contact us. Alternatively, you may wish to visit IDCARE’s Learning Centre for Fact Sheets and learn how to protect your identity (idcare.org/learning-centre). IDCARE is a registered charity in Australia and New Zealand, operating from the Sunshine Coast and Napier.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (www.oaic.gov.au) has resources available on its website about what Australians can do if their personal information is involved in a data breach.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner (New Zealand) encourages New Zealanders who may have been affected to contact IDCARE as soon as possible, and to visit www.privacy.org.nz for further information and resources on privacy rights and responsibilities in New Zealand.

Attempts to engage the former operators of AlphaEx have been unsuccessful to date with some speculation detected online about the merits of their operations.