EPA decision to approve alternative export log fumigant welcomed

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 13:38

Draslovka welcomes the decision by New Zealand’s Environmental Protection Agency to approve their product, EDN. EDN offers a safer and environmentally sustainable fumigation treatment for timber imports and exports, which are worth more than 6 billion NZD to the economy.

Today’s decision by the EPA to approve EDN for use in New Zealand means EDN is the first direct replacement to existing fumigation treatments, most commonly methyl bromide and sulfuryl fluoride. These chemicals are widely used despite evidence as to the harm they cause to the environment. Methyl bromide is a prolific ozone depletor and sulfuryl fluoride, albeit not registered for use in New Zealand, is a detrimental greenhouse gas.

In contrast with these traditional treatments, the use of EDN has a net-zero environmental impact and is more effective. It is not an ozone depleting substance, is not a greenhouse gas, and does not bio-accumulate. Most importantly, EDN is better for the health and safety of fumigation workers and the surrounding communities.

Expert organisations in different jurisdictions have recognised EDN as a suitable alternative to existing treatments, including New Zealand Plant and Food Research, New Zealand Stakeholders in Methyl Bromide Reduction and Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. Draslovka Agricultural Solutions has been shortlisted for the Australian Financial Review’s 2022 Sustainability Leaders for their development of EDN.

Responding to the news, Kade McConville, Director of Draslovka Agricultural Solutions globally, and Executive Director of Draslovka Services Australia and New Zealand, said

"The EPA’s decision to approve EDN is a significant milestone for both Draslovka as well as New Zealand. The New Zealand timber industry can now access a safer, more sustainable and effective fumigation treatment. Wider uptake of EDN can also make a meaningful contribution to New Zealand’s pledge to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030."

"Until now there hasn’t been any effective alternative fumigation treatment to methyl bromide in New Zealand. We now look forward to engaging with local stakeholders on the phasing in of EDN as a safer alternative to methyl bromide at key fumigation locations around the country."