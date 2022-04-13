NZME AGM 'confirms fears of disregard' for shareholders' free speech concerns

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 10:37

The conduct of the NZME Board at Tuesday’s AGM confirms the worst fears of many shareholders concerning a disregard for free speech, says the Free Speech Union. The NZME Board refused to engage with shareholders on the topic, despite it being on the agenda for discussion. Instead, the Chair opted for a pre-scripted response and shut down the meeting, despite questions from online participants which were ignored.

Jonathan Ayling, a Spokesperson for the Free Speech Union who attended the AGM, said:

"The Board’s decision to not open the floor at any point for discussion with shareholders, and its failure to take questions on these issues that were on the agenda, speak to a disregard for the concerns raised by shareholders. Either the Chair was misinformed, or was misleading, in her claim that there were no questions on the issue. In fact, we are aware of many people who submitted questions online - none of which were addressed."

"The Notice of the AGM suggested shareholders would have an opportunity to raise specific questions regarding editorialising advertising material. That would be normal and proper for an AGM of a publicly listed media company. The failure to engage will only increase genuine fears held by non-institutional shareholders that the company is failing to uphold principles of open debate and free speech.

"Commercially and for the public's interest, a commitment to free speech is by far the best strategy to protect the long-term interests of NZME and its shareholders. But even that point could not be made at the farse which occurred on Tuesday."