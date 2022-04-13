Restaurant Association responds to move to Orange

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 14:55

The move to orange is a huge relief for the hospitality industry which continues to struggle under the red level restrictions.

"The removal of the seated and separated rule along with increase to gathering numbers is a major step forward in our path to revival and recovery," says Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

The March member feedback survey from the Restaurant Association indicated that businesses continue to struggle with 90 per cent of respondents saying their revenue is down on 2021 with the average revenue decrease sitting at 34 per cent.

"Many diners continue to stay away at the red level so we are hopeful that the removal of number limits and the seated and separated rule will give a boost to consumer confidence and ease some of the challenges our industry has been facing.

"Hospitality venues are places we go to relax and often to socialise with others, particularly in bars and clubs so the to know that people are now able to that will be very welcome."