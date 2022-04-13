Move to orange welcomed - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:40

Moving to orange in the Covid traffic light setting is good news, BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope says.

Mr Hope welcomed the fact that businesses that were impacted under the red setting would now be able to operate more fully.

"Today’s change in settings sends a strong signal from the Government that we are moving back to living more normally after two years - a signal that will be welcomed by all business.

"Businesses would like to have more clarity around what might be required in the near future for the country to move to the green setting, as this remains an important signal for international travellers and our tourism sector.

"There is also concern at too much inconsistency in mask requirements across different kinds of businesses, and we would like to see more consistent guidance issued," Mr Hope said.