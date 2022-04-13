Orange a boost for business ahead of long weekend - CECC

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:59

Canterbury’s hospitality and retail sectors will be breathing a small sigh of relief today with the long-anticipated easing of COVID-19 restrictions, after the announcement of an announcement earlier this month.

"Restrictions imposed as a result of the red setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework have been disproportionately affecting patron-based businesses, with very little financial support available, for nearly three months," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"We were told that the traffic light system would change when we progressed onto the other side of the peak and it’s pleasing to see this has actually happened with the shift to orange this evening, in time for the long weekend.

"The big issue not addressed today was when we are likely to see self-isolation times for household contacts being reduced or removed.

"Labour shortages caused by mandatory self-isolation rules are still a significant issue for business that needs to be addressed. We would like the government to communicate when, under what conditions, further changes to self-isolation times will occur.

"It is important to point out that this is just one action of a long list that is required to alleviate the significant pressure that businesses are currently facing.

"Now that we are progressing through COVID-19, let’s focus on workforce supply issues, out of control inflation, and a continued flow of anti-business policies such as mandatory union-driven collective bargaining."