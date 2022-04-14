'New multimillion dollar Chorus infrastructure partnership to create 20 new jobs'

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 13:26

RCR Infrastructure and Programmed have partnered to win a competitive bid to maintain the Chorus property portfolio across 2,600 sites in a potential eight-year, multi-million-dollar contract.

Commencing 1 July 2022, the deal between Programmed and Chorus will see RCR Infrastructure responsible for the end-to-end reactive and planned preventative maintenance of the electrical and mechanical equipment, as well as minor works for the telecommunications company.

Programmed GM Henry Arundel said RCR Infrastructure would ensure the integrity of the electrical and mechanical component of the buildings and infrastructure services that support the country’s critical communications network - a system that is vital to keeping Kiwis connected.

"RCR have been documented as our strategic partner throughout the process, a strategy both embraced and endorsed by Chorus and cited as a key factor in their awarding of the contract to us," Arundel said.

RCR Chairman and owner John Chow said the Chorus contract was part of a strong growth period for the company over the past 12 months. "It has been a big 12 months for the now New Zealand owned RCR," he said. "Winning the Countdown contract last year, and now working with Programmed and securing the Chorus contract it is another milestone for us.

"My goal when buying RCR was to help create a company to be the first choice for customers and first choice for employees. I can see we are successfully on that path".

RCR was recently re-signed by Woolworths to continue looking after 140 of the Countdown stores nationwide.

The partnership with Programmed will create approximately 20 new positions within RCR Infrastructure.

"People interested in applying for the roles available should send their details to ilona.britz@rcrnz.co.nz.