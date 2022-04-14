Apollo Projects begins work on new Romano's pizza factory in Christchurch

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 16:18

Romano’s Food Group will soon have a new pizza factory after a fire, caused by an electrical fault, destroyed their old Christchurch-based production facility in April last year.

Leading design and construction company, Apollo Projects, have been selected to manage the rebuild. The company’s CEO and Project Director Craig Waghorn said, as specialists in food and beverage facilities, Apollo Projects are delighted to be assisting with the Romano’s rebuild.

"It’s a well-known local business that has been established for 50 years, which has truly cemented itself as a prominent household brand in New Zealand. Being able to support their continued growth and production in Aotearoa is a fantastic honour for us."

Managing Director of Romano’s Food Group, Brad Kirkpatrick, said that he’s been humbled by the support they’ve received over the past year from key customers and suppliers and is pleased that jobs and production are being kept in Christchurch

"The fire was a devastating event, and we are truly appreciative of everyone who has helped us to reach this rebuilding milestone. We have an amazing team here, who have all done a lot for the business. We are looking forward to having many of them back on deck, delivering the pizzas we’re so passionate about."

Wanting to re-start production as soon as possible, work is already well underway, and the project is on track to be completed by the last quarter of the year. Once complete, the new facility will be able to make over 10 million pizzas and bases annually.