Counties Energy announced as finalist at national energy awards for OpenLoop

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 14:41

Counties Energy has been announced as a finalist in the national energy awards for their electric vehicle charging platform OpenLoop - an open electric vehicle charging platform that provides creative and innovative EV charging offerings to Kiwis and enables greater competition in the EV charging market.

The aim was to provide an easy path to decarbonisation through a smooth, cost-effective integration of eMobility with a ‘connected journey experience’ across different electric vehicle (EV) charging sites, such as public, destination or in-home locations. This will increase the availability and ease of access to EV charging infrastructure, leverage existing infrastructure and avoid duplication of investment.

This integrated digital service also enables opportunities for standardisation, aggregated demand response (DR) offerings and an incentivisation mechanism of ideal customer behaviour to deliver win-win outcomes with customers and electricity industry participants. This will create greater cost-savings for end-consumers.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the company is exceptionally proud of OpenLoop, which has empowered Kiwis with a new electric vehicle charging ecosystem experience.

"This Award acknowledges better energy outcomes for all New Zealanders, celebrating accessible and inclusive energy solutions - which epitomises OpenLoop. We’re driving change for the eMobility market. With the power of our intelligent charge point management and customer insights platform, OpenLoop provides greater flexibility, cost effectiveness and scalability - with customisable solutions for the single electric car owner to commercial fleet managers and transport operators. One of the biggest outcomes delivered by OpenLoop is bringing an alternative option and competition into a mostly single player EV charging market.

"To be honoured as a finalist four years in a row at these Awards, which celebrates the very best of the energy sector, shows the journey we’re on as company to reimagine energy, developing solutions for the changing energy needs of consumers today, and into the future. OpenLoop is just one of the ways we’re working towards decarbonisation and more sustainable energy outcomes for all New Zealanders."

The company congratulates all the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards finalists, including their fellow category finalists, ERANZ for EnergyMate and Genesis Energy for Te Tira Manaaki o Kenehi, and thanks category sponsor Electricity Authority.

Counties Energy won the award for Network Initiative of the Year in 2019 for INDI (Infrastructure and Network Data Interface), and was a finalist for projects in the years either side.

The New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony in June.

For more information on OpenLoop go to www.openloop.co.nz or countiesenergy.co.nz.