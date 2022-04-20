New appointments enhance support for brokers and clients - Rothbury

Wednesday, 20 April, 2022 - 17:36

Rothbury Insurance Brokers has started 2022 with a number of senior appointments which will enhance the company’s capability to deliver an outstanding client experience.

Rothbury Executive General Manager Broking Branches Paul Munton says the appointments will strengthen the business by supporting the firm’s growing branch network and enhancing operational efficiency, enabling the firm to further develop its longstanding focus on being client centric.

Brigitte Windsor has been appointed as General Manager - National Partnerships and Facilities. Windsor has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry and has been Rothbury’s National Domestic Manager for the last three years. In this new role she will enhance national relationships, manage Schemes and Facilities and facilitate the delivery of services to clients across the business.

A former Rothbury assistant branch manager who has spent the last five years with AON and Abbott Group, Kevin Wellwood has returned to Rothbury to become General Manager - Broking Branches collaborating closely with three new Regional Manager appointments - Greg Greenwood, Nathan Haywood and Todd Mountfort.

Greenwood, Haywood and Mountfort will retain their current Branch Manager responsibilities in Canterbury, Southland and Rotorua/Pukekohe respectively as well as working closely alongside Wellwood. These new Regional Managers will be responsible for developing strategies and empowering and mentoring their respective regional teams. These Regional Manager roles are not defined by geographic location, but rather by clients’ needs.

The new appointments follow a business review of the company last year which highlighted the need for more capacity to enable brokers and support staff to better service clients.

"We recognised that to maintain an environment where brokers and support staff could

continue delivering an outstanding client experience, greater leadership was needed," said Munton.

"This new capacity will bring additional leadership closer to our people and provide more support for our teams who are focused on delivering at the coalface to their clients."

"These individuals are highly regarded and respected within Rothbury and come with a wealth of knowledge. I am incredibly excited to work alongside Brigitte, Kevin, Greg, Nathan, Todd and the rest of the leadership team to further build the Rothbury business for our clients and people," said Munton.