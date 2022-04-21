Scapegrace and WCF release Espresso Martini chocolate bar

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 12:22

It’s an espresso martini but not as we know it. A brand-new gin-inspired chocolate bar is hitting shelves in time for Mother’s Day, featuring botanicals from iconic Kiwi gin distillers Scapegrace, coffee, all handmade into the perfect chocolate bar by the artisans at Wellington Chocolate Factory.

The new Espresso Martini Dar Chocolate Bar is a limited edition and is the second time Scapegrace and WCF have worked together to delight the tastebuds of food and drink lovers across New Zealand. Gabe Davidson, co-founder of WCF, says the new chocolate bar conjures up the feeling of a late-night round of espresso martinis with friends in a cosy bar tucked down a hidden laneway.

"It’s an interesting challenge to balance the flavours of chocolate, gin, and coffee, but we’ve been able to do that, so none of these distinct ingredients overpowers the other.

"On your first bite, you taste chocolate - which is quickly followed by the familiar hit of gin botanicals, finished off with long-lasting, satisfying coffee notes. It’s a sophisticated bar and the perfect treat this Mother’s Day," he says.

Mark Neal, Marketing Director Co-Founder of Scapegrace Distillery, says it's wonderful to be partnering with Wellington Chocolate Factory once again.

"We’re excited to bring a delicious gin-inspired chocolate treat to our customers. At Scapegrace, we love to align with cool Kiwi companies doing cool things, so naturally, Scapegrace and Wellington Chocolate Factory go hand in hand here.

"The espresso martini has been a classic and all-time favourite for Kiwis for a while now, so we're very excited to be bringing this to life just in time to celebrate the amazing mothers in our lives for Mother's Day." The new Scapegrace x WCF Espresso Martini bar can be purchased online at WCF.