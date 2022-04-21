Campaign for Wool NZ research 'uncovers huge opportunity in United States'

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 13:07

New consumer research commissioned by the Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) has unearthed some surprising insights about wool use, particularly in the United States.

Central to their strategy to educate and promote the benefits of wool, the CFWNZ identified the need to better understand consumer preferences and usage of wool. Initial findings from its research indicate people in the US have somewhat different ideas about wool compared to those of us in New Zealand - one that offers growers here a huge opportunity.

"What we’ve have found is that there is a large education gap in how US consumers think about wool," explains Tom O’Sullivan, CFWNZ Chair. "For example, 53% think of cashmere when they hear the word wool. Although they are aware of wool, it sits quite a bit lower down in their consciousness when compared to New Zealand consumers."

The research also detected a second issue. "It showed Americans harbour misconceptions that wool is rough, itchy and hard to care for, whereas New Zealanders have much higher awareness of the positive attributes of wool like biodegradability, fire resistance and insulating properties." While New Zealand consumers are generally well versed on wool and its benefits, Tom says the CFWNZ is pleased to have identified a number of gaps in consumer understanding in the US. Pleasingly, however, most of those surveyed view wool as a super fibre when it comes to resilience and sustainability. "One thing we saw in the research is that those in the US see wool as ‘owning’ the superior quality and durability space," Tom says. In fact, 66% of respondents positioned wool as long lasting when compared with petroleum-based synthetics and plant fibres. It’s heartening news for the CFWNZ team.

"The tide is turning in our war on synthetics," says Tom. "We can leverage consumers’ appetite for a cleaner, greener shift by ensuring we’re telling the right stories about New Zealand wool, increasing demand for our growers. With strong quality measures, this data will also support our commercial partners to justify higher prices in the US."

It is well known that the United States has been a difficult market to crack, but the team at CFWNZ is confident.

"When it comes to the US, it’s all about target and focus. Although we now have a clearer picture of the US wool consumer, we need to narrow our geographic focus to ensure the messaging is strong and loud," Tom says. "We’ve identified Texas, California and the East Coast as the key areas for New Zealand wool. However, we are looking to refine this further into sub-states and even down to city level where we can."

The research, led by Fresh Perspective Insight in November, canvassed 3000 consumers across three markets - New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. CFWNZ affiliates and wool partners will receive a summary of the consumer findings over the coming weeks, and anyone else interesting in obtaining a copy can email Tom O’Sullivan at tom@campaignforwool.co.nz

About The Campaign for Wool NZ

The Campaign for Wool is a global initiative highlighting wool as an eco-friendly, comfortable, fashionable and durable fibre, and a preferred alternative to cheaper and more disposable options. With the ongoing support of patron HRH The Prince of Wales, it aims to educate consumers worldwide of wool’s many benefits.

Established in New Zealand in June 2011, the Campaign is focused firmly on increasing the value of wool, from the end consumer all the way back to the farm gate, with a current strategic focus on a number of projects that move the dial. These projects include wool in education, and developing a multi-channel campaign that significantly grows consumer, business and government awareness of wool as a super-fibre.

The Campaign for Wool NZ is generously funded by New Zealand wool growers.