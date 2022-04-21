Inflation figure: a warning for business - Michael Barnett

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 16:18

The latest inflation figures are another wake up call for businesses and a reminder to review their cost structures in order to mitigate the inflation effects says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

"While some of the 30-year inflation high is from external factors ranging from the Ukraine War to supply disruption, there are things we can do now to help ourselves," he said.

Government needs to move on the stifling immigration settings so employers can bring in the skills to meet demand and build productivity and competitiveness. Individual businesses can help themselves, reassess their cost settings to bridge the flow on pressures from hikes in minimum wages to inputs from transport to fertilizers to keep their offerings affordable and sustainable