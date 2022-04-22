Lifestyle sales continue to ease - REINZ

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 11:53

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 97 fewer lifestyle property sales (-5.7%) for the three months ended March 2022 than for the three months ended February 2022. Overall, there were 1,619 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended March 2022, compared to 2,397 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended March 2021 (-32.5%), and 1,716 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended February 2022.

8,809 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to March 2022, -1,337 (-13.2%) less than were sold in the year to March 2021. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $10.62 billion for the year to March 2022.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to March 2022 was $1,050,000 and was $200,000 higher compared to the three months ended March 2021 (+23.5%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to March 2022 was $500,000 and was $71,000 higher compared to the three months ended March 2021 (+16.6%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to March 2022 was $1,275,000 and was $265,000 higher compared to the three months ended March 2021 (+26.2%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: "Figures for the period ending 31st March 2022 confirm total sales volumes are continuing to ease to levels not experienced for several years.

"Whilst this clearly mirrors the trend emerging in the residential sector, external influences include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, job security therefore dwelling security, increasing interest rates and last but not least, the impact of firmer lending criteria being imposed by the financial institutions.

"Of interest, however, is the fact that the median price is holding well in most instances," he concludes.

Points of interest include the following:

Upper North Island

Northland - up on both sales volumes and median price

Auckland - a good recovery on sales volumes from the previous two months; similar with the median price at $1.89m although below the spring peak of $2.15m

Waikato- a healthy lift in volumes and steady on price

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua- steady on sales volumes and price

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay- volatility in sales numbers and a significant drop in the median price where volatility is also noted

Lower North Island

Taranaki- sales numbers recovered to pre-Christmas levels but significant volatility and reduction in the median price has occurred

Manawatu/Whanganui- steady on sales volumes with a drop in the median price

Wairarapa/Wellington- volatility on both counts in the order of 8% to 10%

Upper South Island

Nelson/Marlborough- a reasonable lift in sales volumes from last month but a significant 30% drop in the median price

Canterbury - the lifestyle market is reported as being strong for quality properties, but discounts apply where improvements are required. Volume and price are both steady

West Coast- a strong 50% lift in sales volumes backed up by a 25% lift in the median price

Lower South Island

Otago- relatively steady with Dunedin and Central Otago competing evenly for numbers; the median price has lifted by a healthy 42%

Southland - a marginal easing in numbers but again, a solid lift of 15% in the medium price.

No regions recorded an increase in sales compared to March 2021, with Southland (-4 sales) and West Coast (-11 sales) observing the smallest decreases. Auckland (-216 sales) and Canterbury (-157 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales in the three months to March 2022 compared to the three months to March 2021. Compared to the three months to February 2022, three regions recorded an increase in sales.

13 regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending March 2021 and the three months ending March 2022. The most notable examples were in West Coast (+74.6%) and Southland (+50.5%) with the smallest increases being in Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (+2.5%) and Taranaki (+14.3%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was 11 days less in the three months to March 2022 than in the three months to March 2021, sitting at 43 days. Southland (33 days) recorded the shortest number of days to sell in March 2022. Bay of Plenty (56 days) recorded the longest number of days to sell.