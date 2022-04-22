A good solid autumn market - REINZ

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 12:10

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were -47 less farm sales (-10.6%) for the three months ended March 2022 than for the three months ended March 2021. Overall, there were 395 farm sales in the three months ended March 2022, compared to 446 farm sales for the three months ended February 2022 (-11.4%), and 442 farm sales for the three months ended March 2021. 1,781 farms were sold in the year to March 2022, 69 more than were sold in the year to March 2021, with 37.3% more Dairy farms, 24.4% less Dairy Support, 4.6% less Grazing farms, 0.2% less Finishing farms and 3.2% more Arable farms sold over the same period.The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to March 2022 was $29,795 compared to $25,915 recorded for three months ended March 2021 (+15%). The median price per hectare decreased 0.8% compared to February 2022. The REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 4.8% in the three months to March 2022 compared to the three months to February 2022. Compared to the three months ending March 2021 the REINZ All Farm Price Index increased 30.7%. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location, and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Five regions recorded an increase in the number of farm sales for the three months ended March 2022 compared to the three months ended March 2021, with the most notable being Southland (+24 sales) and Taranaki (+11 sales). Waikato (-25 sales) and Northland (-21 sales) recorded the biggest decreases in sales. Compared to the three months ended February 2022, three regions recorded an increase in sales, the most notable being West Coast (+7 sales) and Southland (+6 sales).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: "Whilst sales data for the three months ending March 2022 reflects an easing and volumes from both last month and the equivalent period 12 months ago, total farm sales are still well ahead of the numbers of sales recorded for the March period two years ago.

"Climatic conditions around the country dominate discussions with variable rainfall in Northland, very dry in the Waikato, wet and cold in Hawke’s Bay, unseasonably damp in Canterbury, and drought conditions in lower Otago and Southland.

"Production has suffered or responded accordingly which is a frustration for those impacted negatively given the indications of a record price for the dairy payout, strong prices for beef and lamb, and extremely bright prospects for income in the horticulture sector.

"The counter to the strong levels of income is the cautioning rises in the Official Cash Rate, the consequential rises in interest rates, inexorable rises in the cost of production, inclusive fuel which impacts every aspect of the supply chain.

"In spite of the above, with the lifting of Covid restrictions and the prospect of offshore travel again on the horizon, morale in the rural sector, ever resilient, appears to be good," he concludes.

Points of Interest around New Zealand include:

Northland/Auckland

A good solid market in Northland with good demand for beef properties; stronger sales of steeper hill country where forestry interests are active, albeit the carbon driven investors have stopped purchasing due to environmental restrictions coming into play; limited numbers of dairy farms available but values remain steady Of note is that whilst the horticulture market remains strong, sales of bare land for horticulture development has slowed dramatically. Auckland rural activity remains very subdued with two farm sales only for March.

Waikato/King Country/Taupo

A good run of dairy and finishing property sales across the region particularly in the Northern King Country district of Otorohanga; quiet in the Taupo district.

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua

Reasonable activity on the dairy front in the Rotorua and Whakatane districts, backed up by an ongoing strong level of sales of kiwifruit orchards in the Te Puke/Tauranga region, where the extraordinary values of recent months appear to have peaked; comment that a correction in the market is likely as financial institutions register caution; fortunately to date, variable climatic conditions are allowing the existing labour pool to cope with the flow of fruit at this stage.

Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay

A larger sheep and beef property sale in the Gisborne district and steady sales of finishing and grazing units, evenly spread throughout Hawke’s Bay.

Taranaki

A well-balanced spread of sales of dairy, dairy support, finishing and grazing properties throughout the province, although down considerably from the recent peak experienced in January of this year.

Whanganui/Manawatu/Tararua

A healthy spread of sales in all categories across the region including Ruapehu, Rangitikei, Manawatu and Horowhenua, but again Tararua dominated the numbers game.

Wairarapa/Wellington

An improvement in volumes from last month with sales of finishing, grazing and dairy support properties sprinkled across the region.

Steady activity comparable to recent months with horticulture sales being dominated by a good level of sales of finishing properties.

Canterbury/West Coast

Unseasonal weather conditions have made for a difficult season in the arable sector although solid sales reflect good demand within that sector; dairy support properties have sold strongly as is the case for finishing properties, with values for both equal to or better than for the few dairy farms sold during the period; environmental issues now constrain the grazing of dairy animals on land that has not previously grazed that category of livestock, which seems somewhat anomalous when beef cattle are able to be farmed on such land. Nevertheless, the strong provincial market is showing signs of easing, financial institutions being part of that change. West Coast has experienced the best period of sales for a long time with healthy activity on dairy, dairy support, grazing and forestry properties.

Otago

A very good market throughout the province, despite the dry conditions, with strong sales of dairy and finishing units and particularly strong activity on grazing properties; reports of demand currently exceeding supply for most categories; continuing inquiry for quality horticulture orchards in Central Otago.

Southland

A good market best described as steady to firm, with a solid level of sales of dairy, finishing, and in particular, grazing units, albeit overall activity has been restrained by the worst period of dry weather experienced in the province for many years; forestry interests continue to compete strongly for sheep and beef properties, at levels generally ahead of prices the dry stock sector are prepared to pay; morale continues to be strong, but such resilience is being tested by the current climatic conditions.

In March 2022, Finishing farms accounted for a 29% share of all sales. Grazing farms accounted for 26% of all sales, Dairy farms accounted for 23% of all sales and Horticulture farms accounted for 9% of all sales. These four property types accounted for 88% of all sales during the three months ended March 2022.

Dairy Farms

For the three months ended March 2022, the median sales price per hectare for dairy farms was $37,890 (90 properties), compared to $41,000 (107 properties) for the three months ended February 2022, and $32,030 (104 properties) for the three months ended March 2021. The median price per hectare for dairy farms has increased 18.3% over the past 12 months. The median dairy farm size for the three months ended March 2022 was 122 hectares.

On a price per kilo of milk solids basis the median sales price was $35.27 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended March 2022, compared to $32.63 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended February 2022 (+8.1%), and $34.49 per kg of milk solids for the three months ended March 2021 (+2.3%).

The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index decreased 0.4% in the three months to March 2022 compared to the three months to February 2022. Compared to March 2021, the REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index increased 6.9%. The REINZ Dairy Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size and location compared to the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Finishing Farms

For the three months ended March 2022, the median sale price per hectare for finishing farms was $33,225 (116 properties), compared to $33,220 (127 properties) for the three months ended February 2022, and $34,905 (116 properties) for the three months ended March 2021. The median price per hectare for finishing farms has decreased -4.8% over the past 12 months. The median finishing farm size for the three months ended March 2022 was 42 hectares.

Grazing Farms

For the three months ended March 2022, the median sales price per hectare for grazing farms was $13,835 (104 properties), compared to $12,080 (117 properties) for the three months ended February 2022 and $11,205 (128 properties) for the three months ended March 2021. The median price per hectare for grazing farms has increased 23.5% over the past 12 months. The median grazing farm size for the three months ended March 2022 was 161 hectares.

Horticulture Farms

For the three months ended March 2022, the median sales price per hectare for horticulture farms was $688,330 (36 properties), compared to $538,575 (33 properties) for the three months ended February 2022 and $427,220 (42 properties) for the three months ended March 2021. The median price per hectare for horticulture farms has increased 61.1% over the past 12 months. The median horticulture farm size for the three months ended March 2022 was five hectares.