Earth Day 2022 - Climate action made simple with CarbonClick

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 16:46

Today is Earth Day. Since 1970 more than a billion people around the world have marked 22 April as a time to pause and take stock of their impact on the planet and participate in some form of positive action to cool the pace of climate change and promote positive environmental practices.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is #investinourplanet. Now is the time to invest in our planet, to preserve and protect our health, our families, our livelihoods.

Over the past three years, Kiwi enviro-tech company, CarbonClick has helped over 1,000 businesses around the world and over 160,000 individuals invest in the planet to the tune of offsetting nearly 50 million kg of CO2.

In working toward a mission to make a measurable impact in the fight against climate change, CarbonClick has earned its place as a global leader in high-trust climate action. This is delivered through CarbonClick’s proprietary technology that allows companies, from aviation to retail, enable customers to make a voluntary carbon offset to help neutralise the environmental impact of their purchase.

In February 2022, CarbonClick become a B-Corp Certified company for its commitment to meeting and maintaining the highest standard of social and environmental impact.

Working with companies from around the corner to around the globe across a diverse range of sectors from aviation to fashion and more recently engaging with NFT clients to help create a sustainable metaverse, CarbonClick delivers high trust, highly transparent offsetting programmes that enable thousands of people every day - shoppers, travellers and many others - to make real, meaningful investments in our planet, and our future.

All CarbonClick carbon offsetting programmes support verified projects that are aligned to specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Partners have the option to balance a mix of international and local initiatives that focus on reforestation and clean energy. From the provisioning of 60,000 environmentally friendly cookstoves to remote communities in Peru to reforestation projects that stretch from the coastal Kaikoura to the native woodlands of the United Kingdom, participants can follow their contributions to a specific project.

Founder and CEO Dave Rouse counts simplicity, trust and transparency as key to the mission of effecting positive change in the fight against climate change through participation in programmes such as those delivered by CarbonClick and partners.

Rouse says, "Carbon offsetting is a natural progression toward integrating other sustainability practices. A trustworthy offset programme across all aspects of the business and is becoming increasingly sought after by consumers of products and services."

The CarbonClick team applauds 'Earth Day' as a marked time on the calendar for people and organisations to take stock of their actions and contributions by looking to ways in which they can #investintheplanet. Rouse says positive action is just a click away and offers a head start on ten simple ways for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

The Global Climate Movement

Countries around the globe are working to limit the warming of the planet to no more than 1.5 degrees Celcius compared to pre-industrial levels. Their commitment to this critical mission is demonstrated through binding international treaties such as the Paris Agreement.

The global goal is that by 2050, carbon emissions would be reduced and offset to a point where the amount of carbon being absorbed by the planet is equal to the total global emissions produced. This is known as ‘climate neutral’ or ‘Global net-zero.’

New Zealand's commitment to the Paris Agreement is through its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 50 per cent below gross 2005 levels by 2030.