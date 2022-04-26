Xero announces its most comprehensive plan for small businesses

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 - 15:00

Xero, the global small business platform, has announced a new comprehensive subscription plan to meet the growing needs of small businesses.

The Ultimate plan will be launched in the coming months in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, providing small business owners with the full Xero package to maximise value and eﬀiciency, access powerful insights and help make managing their employees easier.

Complementing Xeroʼs three existing Business plans - Starter, Standard and Premium - Xero now oﬀers a broader choice of plans to better suit the needs of more small businesses. The Ultimate plan includes all of Xeroʼs core accounting features plus tools for more complex businesses, such as advanced analytics, employee management and multi-currency.

Rachael Powell, Chief Customer Oﬀicer, Xero, said: "Small businesses globally are looking to continue to adapt to new ways of working, and more are investing in digital tools to improve and scale their business. Weʼre introducing the Ultimate plan to give small business owners access to Xeroʼs suite of tools to help manage their business and their people processes bundled in one plan."

For employing businesses who are currently managing their team across multiple systems and spreadsheets, Xeroʼs Ultimate plan can help maximise eﬀiciency by bringing employee management tools like payroll, projects and expense claims into Xero. In Australia and the UK, the Ultimate plan includes Payroll for 10 employees, Expenses and Projects for 5 employees. In New Zealand, the Ultimate plan includes Payroll, Expenses and Projects for 5 employees.

The inclusion of Xero Analytics Plus helps small businesses gain a deeper understanding of how their business is performing, and helps them plan ahead with confidence.

"The advanced cash flow and business forecasting available with Analytics Plus can help reduce some of the anxiety many small business owners face around cash flow and having to pay staﬀ and bills each month. With Analytics Plus, small businesses can closely monitor their performance against their goals, and work with their advisor to make any adjustments to their business," adds Powell.

The Ultimate plan will be available in late May in Australia and the UK, and late June in New Zealand.