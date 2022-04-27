ERANZ announces new Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022 - 12:44

The Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) has today announced that Bridget Abernethy will take over as Chief Executive from 2 May.

ERANZ Independent Chair Anna Kominik says Ms Abernethy is a respected senior leader who brings local and international experience to support ERANZ and the wider electricity sector at a time of significant growth and transformation.

We are delighted to have attracted a person of Ms Abernethy’s calibre. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help ERANZ as it continues to work alongside industry, government, and community to provide an electricity market that benefits New Zealand consumers," Ms Kominik says.

Ms Abernethy has established a career as a corporate communications and public affairs expert, working on complex issues across the public, private, and community sectors. Until recently she held senior roles in external relations and government relations in the energy sector in Australia and New Zealand for eight years.

"I am excited to join the Electricity Retailers’ Association and be part of the future of electricity in Aotearoa as we transition to a low emissions economy. The electricity sector has a key role to play in New Zealand’s transition and it is crucial that the industry remains focused on delivering a competitive, fair, and sustainable electricity market.

"It’s a privilege to continue ERANZ’s work to date, especially the work ERANZ and the sector have undertaken to support families at risk of energy hardship through programmes like EnergyMate to make sure that the benefits of a decarbonised economy are accessible to all," Ms Abernethy says.