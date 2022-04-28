Online brokerage Stake completes AU$90 million funding round

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 10:06

It seems there is no barrier too high and no market too slow for digital broker Stake. Stake has announced the completion of a AU$90 million fundraising round, further solidifying their position as the leading brokerage for the next generation of investors.

"In an environment where many online brokers are facing headwinds, Stake has continued to go from strength to strength. The growth in our customer numbers and asset base continue to outpace last year and we’re blown away, given it has been a much tougher macro environment. This is a vote of confidence from both customers and investors in what we have delivered and what we are building towards." says Stake Founder and CEO Matt Leibowitz.

Stake now has over 50,000 customers in New Zealand and over 500,000 customers globally, and is planning to expand its platform in New Zealand to include ASX and crypto trading later this year.

Having announced an initial AU$40 million Series A funding round in May 2021, the Series A extension announced today equips Stake with an additional AU$50 million to execute on its mission to break barriers for the modern investor - and culminates in the largest-ever Series A fundraising for an Australian fintech at AU$90 million. The Series A included renowned investors Tiger Global and DST Global Partners.

"This funding allows us to accelerate and continue to deliver on our mission to provide unrivaled access for next generation investors. We have been truly humbled to receive continued interest from top-tier global investors as they witness the impact that Stake is having in the market." Leibowitz added.

"We're excited to be part of what Stake is building and to support the company in the next phase of its journey. From day one, we’ve been impressed with the team’s focus on better customer outcomes and the innovative ways they connect their customers to the markets." said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global.

Stake’s warchest may signify a seismic shift in the hotly contested online brokerage sector, as continued momentum at the company diverges from challenging conditions which have plagued both local and international players alike.

"Regardless of the market conditions, we remain laser focused on providing the best access to financial opportunities for our customers. We’re building an investing experience for the next generation of investors, and we’re excited to put our time and energy into redefining how our community invests." concluded Leibowitz.