Cloudian names three new senior appointments in major A/NZ expansion

Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 13:04

Cloudian today announced several new regional appointments, including Evan Duryea as Channel Director for Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Oceania, as the company steps up its regional expansion.

The enhanced leadership team reflects Cloudian’s success in bringing its award-winning data management and protection solutions to a range of new enterprise and service provider customers, as well as establishing new reseller partnerships.

Based in Melbourne, Duryea brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, having co-founded IT consulting firm Thomas Duryea in 2000. The firm was acquired by Logicalis in 2015, which led to Duryea leading the new company’s hybrid cloud and data centre practice.

"I’ve known the regional Cloudian team a long time and have been following their success in driving Cloudian and its partner presence in the region," said Duryea. "Cloudian doesn’t just lead in its own right; it’s fast become an integral part of other major technology solutions through its alliance partnership network. That provides huge value to the channel as it fits into the bigger picture of what they’re looking to position and sell to customers.

"I’ve sat on the other side of the channel table for decades, and I’ve seen the good and bad of how vendors approach and work with the channel. Partner experience is too often missing from vendor channel managers’ CVs, and I’m looking forward to leveraging it for my role and expanding Cloudian’s channel presence and depth across the region."

The data management company has also appointed Sydney-based Anna Christensen as A/NZ and ASEAN Head of Marketing, and Sydney-based Norman Joe as A/NZ Regional Sales Manager. Christensen brings extensive marketing experience - including roles at IT distributors NEXTGEN and Exclusive Networks - while Joe joins from Commvault and has considerable prior experience from a range of roles at Dicker Data and IBM.

The additions to the leadership team follow continued expansion of Cloudian across the region, with a range of new customer deals, partnership agreements, and regional implementation of important integrations with alliance partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Veeam, VMware, and WEKA.

Cloudian has seen particular success in the telecoms, government, healthcare, and research and development sectors, as organisations raise their storage requirements to support data-intensive workloads and extracting greater value from their data. Further, the company’s expertise in hybrid cloud storage and industry-leading security have proven particularly attractive to organisations reconsidering their public cloud posture due to concerns about data sovereignty and ransomware attacks.

"Cloudian is solving major challenges for businesses and government organisations across the region, including fast-accelerating data demand and an immediate need to recalibrate where and how data is stored," said James Wright, Cloudian’s Regional Director for A/NZ, ASEAN, and Oceania.

"The depth of IT and channel experience Evan, Anna, and Norman bring to the table will be a catalyst for Cloudian and its partners’ continued growth and success in the region as we work to meet customers’ evolving data management and protection needs. We’ll also continue our recruitment drive across the region over the next year."

The appointments follow a milestone year for Cloudian - with the company reporting its seventh consecutive year of record bookings, an expanded global customer base of approximately 700 and noteworthy industry recognition and awards. These include the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage - and - for Cloudian’s Object Lock ransomware protection - Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution at the SC Awards and Data Security Solution of the Year at the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.