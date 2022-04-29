Foodstuffs, Griffin's set goal to raise $175,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 14:51

Foodstuffs New Zealand and Griffin’s are bringing back their limited-edition social impact biscuit that tastes good and does good with $1 from every packet sold going directly to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to support those with breast cancer.

The delicious sweet biscuits available in either choc milk or pink icing, are the perfect addition to a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, a work morning tea shout or even just with your afternoon cuppa, and an easy way to help show your support for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ this Pink Ribbon Breakfast month.

Foodstuffs and Griffin’s have set a goal to raise $175,000 through the sale of the bikkies which will go towards efforts to raise Kiwis’ awareness of breast health, the importance of early detection, as well as providing free support services for breast cancer patients.

Available throughout May, the feel-good treats are on shelves exclusively through New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square supermarkets nationwide while stocks last.

Head of Cooperative Public Relations Emma Wooster says it means a lot to the Foodstuffs team to be able to support the work the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ does across Aotearoa.

"There really has never been a better reason to add biscuits to your shopping list during May. Too many of us know the impact of breast cancer, and we’re confident our amazing customers will get behind the cause and help us reach our fundraising goal."

More than 3,500 women and around 25 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year here in New Zealand. That’s nine women a day.

Griffin’s Business Manager - Foodstuffs North Island Angus Mackie says it’s a great initiative to bring back for 2022.

"We’re so glad to be working alongside Foodstuffs again to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with their important work."

Due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19, women have been missing their annual mammograms with 50,000 women estimated to be overdue for a check-up.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says these biscuits serve as a delicious reminder of the importance of breast health.

"Breast cancer is most treatable when it’s found early. Women should be breast aware from age 20, which means you need to know the normal look and feel of your breasts, so you can tell your doctor if there any changes."

"Breast Cancer Foundation NZ receives no government funding, so we rely on generous partners like Foodstuffs and Griffin’s to help raise critical funds so we can educate Kiwis on the importance of going for mammograms, doing regular self-checks and providing support to breast cancer patients. New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square customers who purchase the social impact biscuits for their morning tea or Pink Ribbon Breakfast, will have a direct impact on Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s efforts and the support we provide."

Head along to your local New World, PAK’nSAVE or Four Square this May to pick up a packet of bikkies to share with your friends and whÄnau and start the important conversation of breast health.