Private capital contributes 54 billion dollars to the Australian Economy

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 16:05

Today, the Australian Investment Council is releasing the Funding a brighter future report, which highlights the value created in 2020 by Australian businesses that are backed by private equity, venture capital and private credit managers. The report demonstrates that private capital continued to make a significant contribution to the Australian economy through the peak of COVID disruption by investing in innovation, growing businesses and creating new jobs.

The Australian Investment Council commissioned EY to conduct the study which updates and extends the Council’s previous work on private equity in 2018 to include venture capital and private credit asset classes, and highlights sectors where private capital is building growth and prosperity for the future in industries such as healthcare and medical services, digital technologies and advanced manufacturing. It shows private capital employed more than 474,000 people across Australia in 2020 and contributed 2.6% to our nation’s GDP.

This research supports the critical role of our industry in providing long term patient capital investment, and building new industries and job opportunities right across the domestic economy.

Private equity and venture capital-backed health and medical companies contributed almost $10.8 billion in gross value added to the Australian economy and accounted for more than 120,000 FTE jobs. Technology companies backed by Australian Investment Council’s members contributed $11.6 billion in gross value added to the economy and accounted for a further 86,000 FTE jobs.

Read the Funding a brighter future report here - https://aic.co/common/Uploaded%20files/Special%20Reports/AIC-Funding%20a%20brighter%20future.pdf