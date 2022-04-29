Auckland Airport reopens to tourists from more than 50 countries

Friday, 29 April, 2022 - 16:35

We are looking forward to welcoming media to the international terminal on Monday 2 May when we will welcome the first visitors from visa waiver countries.

Media are encouraged to visit the airport between 5:45am and 6:45am, when the first flights from Los Angeles, Perth, and San Francisco arrive.

New Zealand's unique culture and manaakitanga will be on display at Auckland Airport with the first arrivals receiving a special welcome.

Whaea Dolly Paul will be welcoming visitors with a karanga at the international terminal public arrivals area following the arrival of flight NZ5 from Los Angeles at 5:45am, NZ176 from Perth arrives at 6am and NZ7 from San Francisco at 6:10am.