'Enhanced connectivity' and 'increased resilience' for the West Coast

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 10:34

Today, Chorus announced that the final leg of a 250km infrastructure project to provide the West Coast with an upgraded and more resilient telecommunications network is complete.

Government funding from Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has enabled, Chorus and the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) to provide modern connectivity to one of New Zealand's remotest regions.

The West Coast's telecommunications infrastructure has been reliant on two fibre optic cables connecting the region via SH6 from Nelson to Greymouth, with another cable passing through Arthurs Pass from Christchurch to Greymouth.

This lack of a diverse fibre route left towns south of Greymouth vulnerable to outages during severe weather events.

With its subcontractors Ventia and Electronet, Chorus laid 250km of fibre between Fox Glacier and Haast and then through to Lake Hawea as part of the project.

"West Coasters from Fox Glacier to Haast can now have peace of mind that their broadband and phone service has an additional layer of protection from outages," said Andrew Carroll, Chorus’ GM, Customer and Network Operations.

"The new diversity in Chorus' network will provide additional peace of mind against future network damaging weather events on the West Coast. We are incredibly proud to have this vital piece of infrastructure completed for the West Coast."

The project also brings fibre to the home for much of the township of Haast. About 90 homes and businesses are in a fibre-ready area and can now order fibre from their chosen retail provider.

"Making fibre available to residents in Haast was a uniquely Kiwi initiative; it sees residents in one of the remotest towns in New Zealand having access to one of the fastest broadband technologies available."

The West Coast fibre build also enables the Rural Connectivity Group to build 16 new mobile cell sites with robust fibre backhaul providing resilience across the West Coast.

The 16 new RCG cell sites, in addition to the 26 sites already operational on the West Coast, will enable thousands of residents and visitors to the area to benefit from 4G mobile services in their homes as well as covering over 130km of state highways and 14 tourist locations.

RCG Chief Executive John Proctor said the West Coast project is significant for the number of cell sites being built in the most challenging of terrain.

"Our collaboration with CIP and Chorus is key to the success of connecting 16 RCG sites to this critical fibre backbone. Our teams are bringing modern services to remote places visited by thousands of visitors each year and where locals depend on the agricultural and tourism industries and want to provide the best experience possible.

"Our network is key to providing the connectivity that will enhance people's everyday lives on the West Coast, help keep visitors safe on the roads and wilderness spots and assist DOC in keeping the National Parks great places to visit."

"Across the Buller, Grey and Westland District Council areas, we’re building 47 new cell sites that will bringing life-changing services to the locals."

The latest addition to the country's telecommunications infrastructure is a significant milestone for the West Coast's network resilience, one which is celebrated by the Government, CIP, RCG and Chorus, who worked tirelessly to bring this project through to fruition.