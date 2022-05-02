Entries and nominations are now open - NZ International Business Awards 2022

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 15:03

Entries and nominations are now open for the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) 2022, the country’s most prestigious national awards for export businesses.

The NZIBAs celebrate the global success, vision and determination of New Zealand businesses, and over the past two years the resilience and innovation of New Zealand’s export community have mattered like never before.

As New Zealand reconnects with the world, the NZIBAs aim to celebrate and acknowledge some incredible achievements - and look ahead to the future.

Special award categories in 2022 have been refreshed to include; Excellence in Integrating Digital Commerce for Growth, Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Brand Storytelling; Excellence in Sustainability; and Leveraging Investment for International Growth.

These join general award categories for Best Emerging Business, Best Medium Business and Best Large Business.

These are complemented by special categories, He kai kei aku ringa for MÄori Excellence in Export, and Inspiring Women Leaders. Entry for these two categories is exclusively by nomination, giving an opportunity for the export community and the public to put forward deserving businesses and individuals for recognition.

The coveted Supreme Winner award will also be presented, chosen by judges from all award categories.

Entries and nominations for the NZIBA 2022 are open now and close on Monday 4 July 2022.

After judging and pitch sessions, finalists will be announced in late August, with the winners to be revealed at an in-person gala event - the first in three years - on Thursday 27 October at Shed 10 in Auckland.

The NZIBAs are designed to benefit all companies that enter. It’s a process of self-analysis, team-building and networking; as well as the opportunity to gain strategic advice and feedback from some of Aotearoa's brightest business minds. These valuable insights all help build capability. The finalists and winners also receive significant publicity.

David Downs, convenor of judges, said: "Export growth is an important part of New Zealand reconnecting with the world, and as recent trade missions to Japan and Singapore demonstrate, we are open for business. We encountered some amazing stories from export businesses during judging for last year’s awards - we’re excited to experience the best of what the export community has achieved since then, and to give them the recognition they deserve."

"After a successful broadcast awards last time, we’re looking forward to our first in-person celebration for several years this October. It promises to be a special night and we want to see as many entrants as possible step up for their chance to shine."

Entries and nominations can be made now at www.nziba.co.nz

Background information

The New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) have been held for over 50 years with winners including some of New Zealand’s most dynamic businesses and inspirational leaders.

The 2021 awards, presented virtually in February 2022, featured supreme winner Bluelab along with category winners Dawn Aerospace, Seequent Limited and Moa Holdings.

Bluelab was the winner in Excellence in Digital Commerce Transformation; Better Packaging Co. won Excellence in Sustainability; Dr. Elizabeth Berryman, chnnl was the winner of Inspiring Women Leaders; Global Metal Solutions won He kai kei aku ringa for MÄori Excellence in Export; Les Mills International took out Innovation to Response to Covid-19; and Fuel50 won Leveraging Investment for International Growth.

Businesses can translate an NZIBA win into a significant marketing and sales asset by highlighting their success in website content, company brochures, keynote speaker opportunities, and recruitment material. Previous winners say their awards have boosted staff morale and helped them recruit top performers, as well as raising their business profile and helping them attract capital investment.

For more information visit www.nziba.co.nz