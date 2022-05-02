Family2Family Foodbank Appeal is back with customer donation bag match

Monday, 2 May, 2022 - 16:17

From the 2nd - 15th May, New World is once again inviting customers to come in-store and fill a bag of foodbank friendly products or select one of their pre-filled $20 Family2Family bags, leave it at the store collection point, and the team at New World will make sure it gets to the City Mission or local foodbank.

New World has made a commitment to be Here for NZ and with promises to ensure all New Zealanders have access to healthy affordable food and supporting kiwi communities to thrive the annual Family2family Foodbank Appeal is a major contributor to keeping that promise.

"We’re a part of almost all New Zealand communities, and all New Worlds are partnered with a local foodbank or City Mission organisation," says Pippa Prain, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience for New World. "We know now more than ever Kiwis’ are doing it tough, and we’ve made a commitment to support our local communities and lend our support where its most needed."

As a part of the Family2Family Appeal, New World will match customer donations by making a $20 contribution to the appeal for every bag dropped off at New World, up to the value of $250,000. Murray Edridge, Wellington City Missioner says, "Two lockdowns, rising inflation and the current cost of living has meant budgets are now stretched more than ever, and many Kiwis are struggling to make ends meet. Across the country, we’re seeing an increase in demand for food support, and with winter well on its way, New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal will ensure that we can support families doing life really tough.

To assist with customers wanting to fill up their own brown paper bags, foodbank friendly items will be highlighted throughout the store, making it easy for customers to select items to pop in a selected Family2Family brown paper bag. The pre-filled bags are also available for purchase online at www.newworld.co.nz/shop.

Customers are encouraged to donate foods such as canned fruit and vegetables, rice, pasta, noodles and pantry staples like flour and sugar. Hygiene products such as soap, toilet paper and nappies are also popular products requested by families. New World’s Family2Family Foodbank Appeal runs from the 2nd - 15th May 2022.